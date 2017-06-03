Lifesaving Sussex charity recives Queen’s Award

A lifesaving Sussex charity been selected to receive The Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service.

The charity, SERV Sussex, provides free out-of-hours transportation services for the NHS Hospitals across Sussex - transporting blood and other urgent medical supplies to where they are needed.

The award, which is ranked as the equivalent to an MBE, recognises the dedication and devotion of the group’s members. Created to mark the anniversary of the Queen’s coronation in 2002, it is the highest award that can be given to volunteer groups across the UK.

SERV Susssex chairman Mike Mara said: “Our volunteers give freely of their time in all weathers, without seeking any recompense, to assist the NHS with the free delivery of blood products, time critical samples and human donor milk at no cost to the NHS.

“This award is recognition that their efforts are valued at the highest level and I am proud to be associated with them”.

The charity has no paid officers and is run entirely on donations. For more infomation on its work visit www.servsussex.org.uk.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it