Lifeboat rescue after flare fired near Eastbourne pier

A lifeboat was launched to a rescue after a distress flare was spotted a mile off the pier yesterday (Sunday, April 2).

The volunteer RNLI crew responded to numerous 999 calls received by the coastguard from concerned members of public enjoying the beach.

A cloud of black smoke was reportedly seen coming from a small speedboat followed by red flares.

The inshore lifeboat sped towards the location to find the speedboat had suffered engine failure and was drifting helplessly in the tide.

The lone occupant, with no other means of summoning assistance, had fired off his distress flares.

The disabled vessel was taken under tow to Sovereign Harbour where it was passed to the marina workboat.