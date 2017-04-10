Lifeboat launched to rescue yacht in Pevensey

An Eastbourne lifeboat crew rushed to rescue a 30ft yacht with two people stranded on board at the weekend.

The yacht had run aground in Norman’s Bay and had to call for assistance on Saturday afternoon (April 8).

It had been close inshore on a falling tide and went aground on a sand bar.

The Eastbourne all-weather lifeboat (ALB) was called and it was quickly on scene. Its smaller Y boat went to the aground vessel to assess the situation.

With no apparent damage and no ingress of water, it was decided the best course of action was to wait for the tide to flood so that the yacht would refloat itself.

One of the yacht’s crew was taken aboard the ALB and the skipper stayed with his vessel for the long wait for the tide.

After 3 hours the vessel was refloated and escorted back into Sovereign Harbour.