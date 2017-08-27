Lifeboat launched to find source of suspected chlorine leak

Newhaven lifeboat and volunteer crew were launched this evening to find the source of a ‘haze’ which made people unwell on the beach at Birling Gap.

The lifeboat launched at 5.40pm and the crew searched from the start of the westerly side of the Seven Sisters through to Beachy Head where they met up with Eastbourne lifeboat and then both lifeboats conducted a reciprocal search.

During the search, Newhaven lifeboat stopped and talked to vessels in the area to ensure everyone on board was well and checked the beaches for persons that may have been affected by the substance.

The lifeboat returned to station 8.20pm.