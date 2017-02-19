Lifeboat called after man jumps off Eastbourne pier

A lifeboat was called to help a man who reportedly jumped off Eastbourne Pier last night — before clambering up the pier supports and yelling for help.

Members of the public were concerned when they witnessed the 27-year-old immediately begin to suffer in the cold water following the plunge at around 7.20pm, according to Eastbourne RNLI.

HM Coastguard received several 999 calls and requested the immediate launch of Eastbourne RNLI’s inshore lifeboat (ILB).

The volunteer lifeboat crew assembled and were quickly on scene to help the man, who was said to be exhibiting signs of cold water shock.

Eastbourne RNLI said the casualty was taken aboard the ILB and transferred to the beach, where he was passed into the care of waiting police, coastguard and ambulance personnel.

