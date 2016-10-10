Life-saving babygrow to put Eastbourne parents’ first aid fears to bed

Local parents can get their hands on an exclusive babygrow designed to help them perform cardio pulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on their baby if they stop breathing.

The babygrow is being launched in Sussex and Surrey on Thursday, October 13, by the nation’s leading first aid charity St John Ambulance, together with Tesco, after the region’s parents said it is the first

aid emergency they fear most.

Since only one in four mums and dads know what to do in this life or death situation, parents are being urged to pick up the free babygrow for three to six-month-olds in selected Tesco

stores, with a suggested donation going to St John Ambulance.

In Eastbourne the babygrow will be available between 9.45am and 4.30pm at Tesco Extra in Lottbridge Drove.

St John Ambulance volunteers will also be on hand to provide free first aid demonstrations in baby CPR between 9.45am and 2pm.

The colourful garment features a helpful reminder from nursery rhyme favourite Humpty Dumpty, of the five puffs and 30 pumps, followed by two puffs and 30 pumps parents need to give their baby should they stop breathing after they have called for an ambulance.

Furthermore, there are clear instructions on the collar of the babygrow and on the tag to help parents remember what to do. The clever babygrow will strengthen parents’ first aid knowledge each time it’s worn, washed and handled.

