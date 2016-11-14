‘Life-changing’ volunteer experience for youth group

Young people from the Square Youth Café have just returned home from an 11-day visit to Uganda.

The young people from Hailsham have taken part in a life-changing volunteer experience.

The 13 from The Square, accompanied by youth project staff, flew out to the isolated village of Kabubbu in Uganda on Friday, October 21, to help with various building and development projects to help families within the community.

The Square Youth Café, owned and operated by Hailsham Town Council, has a long-term relationship with the Quicken Trust, a Sussex-based charity which aims to transform the lives of people living in poverty in Kabubbu.

It helps with healthcare, nutrition, education, welfare and sustainable work projects.

The Quicken Trust works in partnership with a range of organisations around the UK and worldwide to achieve this goal.

Young people from The Square and Friday Night Project have visited Kabbubu several times in the past, where they have built a house for a family in need and cleaned, painted and participated in arts and crafts sessions.

The young people from The Square have produced a diary of their experiences, parts of which will be available to view at www.squareyouthcafe.com soon.

Youth project coordinator Andy Joyes said, “It has been a life-changing experience for everyone involved.

“Raising funds for the Quicken Trust is something that the whole community can get involved in.”

Visit justgiving.com/kabubbu2016/Donating