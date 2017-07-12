LGBT campaigner delighted to open Eastbourne Pride

Human rights and LGBT campaigner Peter Tatchell says he is delighted to be opening Eastbourne’s first ever Pride.

The event is next Saturday (July 22) starting with a parade from 12.30pm at Langney Point.

The main party is taking place in Princes Park from 2pm until 9pm and there will then be an after-party on Eastbourne Pier from 9.30pm until 3am.

Mr Tatchell wil be opening Pride.

He said, “I am looking forward to attending my first Pride in Eastbourne. I’m very proud to support the local LGBT community and to celebrate its huge, positive contribution to Eastbourne life.

“Despite great progress on LGBT rights in the UK, there are still injustices. Same-sex marriage remains banned in Northern Ireland.

“All the equality laws have exemptions for religious-run schools, hospitals and nursing homes. They are allowed to discriminate against LGBT people.

”Half of all LGBT pupils have experienced homophobia at school and half the country’s schools still don’t have an anti-bullying programme that specifically addresses homophobic bullying.

“Equally alarming, one third of LGBT people in the UK have been victims of hate crimes, sometimes involving violent assaults. “Although we’ve overturned nearly all legal discrimination against LGBT people in the UK, 73 countries still criminalise homosexuality, with penalties ranging up to life imprisonment and even the death penalty in 14 countries. The imprisonment, torture and killing of gay men in Chechnya is indicative that we are a very long way from ensuring dignity, respect, acceptance and equality for LGBT people worldwide.”

Organiser Betty Gallacher says the event is looking to be very popular and all arrangements are now in place.

For more details email mandysmith007@aol.com