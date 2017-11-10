Lest we forget: Remembrance services in Eastbourne

Remembrance services will be held in Eastbourne and beyond this weekend to commemorate those who fell in conflict.

In the town centre, The Civic Remembrance Service will be attended by the Mayor and combined services organisations. The parade starts at the Arndale Centre at 10.15am on Remembrance Sunday (November 12) when standard bearers and contingents march to the War Memorial at the end of Cornfield Road.

The town’s deputy mayor will be attending the service at the Victoria Drive War Memorial Homes on Saturday November 11 at 10.45am.

And in Hampden Park, the Remembrance Sunday event (November 12) will be held at the War Memorial from 10.30am. Eastbourne Academy students will lay crosses for those commemorated and provide the choir. The Royal Sussex Association will be present as well as a number of cadet groups, the Military Preparation College, and MP.

The annual Remembrance Concert in Our Lady of Ransom Church starts at 2.30pm on Sunday (November 12) and is presented by the Eastbourne Silver Band. It is free entry and all profits go to services charities.

Later that day there is a Concert for Remembrance Day at Eastbourne College. The College Choir, orchestra and soloists will perform a selection of music appropriate for Remembrance from 7pm with free entry.

In Willingdon, the parade will assemble in Upper Kings Drive at 10am on Sunday (November 12) and the Kingfisher Scout Band will lead. The church service will be organised by Father Kevin Agnew at St Mary’s Church.

Also on Remembrance Sunday, at 3pm the Parish Council and Royal British Legion will be leading the service at the Ruthless Memorial, Butts Brow. There will also be a service on the Saturday (November 11) outside the new Parish Office at The Triangle from 11am.

In Hailsham, the Remembrance Sunday parade starts at 10.15am outside the Charles Hunt Centre before marching on to the War Memorial for the wreath laying ceremony. The Union Flag will be flown at Wealden District Council’s offices in Hailsham and a two minutes silence will be held on November 10 for staff to pay their respects.

Meanwhile in Polegate there is to be a ceremony on the Saturday (November 11) from 10.30am with wreath laying at the council’s War Memorial Recreation Ground, in Wannock Road.

A list of the events each day are below:

Saturday (November 11)

Deputy mayor to attend Victoria Drive War Memorial homes – 10.45am

Willingdon Memorial Service – 11am at The Triangle

Polegate Remembrance Service – 10.30am at the War Memorial Recreation Ground, Wannock Road

Sunday (November 12)

Eastbourne Remembrance Parade – 10.15am Arndale Centre continuing to War Memorial

Hampden Park Remembrance Ceremony – 10.30am at the War Memorial

Willingdon Remembrance Parade – 10am from Upper Kings Drive to St Mary’s Church

Ruthless Memorial service – 11am at Butts Brow

Hailsham Remembrance Parade –10.15 from the Charles Hunt Centre to the War Memorial

Remembrance Concert – 2.30pm Our Lady of Ransom Church

Concert for Remembrance Day – 7pm at Eastbourne College