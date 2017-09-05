Launch of Eastbourne Pride in our Neighbourhood campaign

Eastbourne council is urging residents to back a new Pride in our Neighbourhood campaign.

The campaign wants residents to take ownership of where they live and work with the council to stop fly tipping, dog fouling and littering.

Local residents joined members of the council’s Neighbourhood First team and Eastbourne MP Stephen Lloyd to launch the campaign at an alleyway on the junction of Dudley Road and Albion Road - one of the town’s hot spots where fly tipping has been a problem.

Jonathan Dow from the council said, “When people dump rubbish in alleyways like this, the issue is that because the alleyway is unadopted it does not fall under the responsibility of the council.

“We are urging residents if they see fly tipping to report it straight away to us. It’s illegal and there’s no excuse for it.

“Everyone wants to live in a nice neighbourhood so we want to try and build a community spirit that means people will work with us to stop fly-tipping, dog-fouling and littering.“

The Neighbourhood First team covers three zones across Eastbourne, giving local people access to the council in their community.

Anyone wanting to report incidents of fly tipping can do so by downloading an app called Report it Eastbourne or call the Neighbourhood First team on 410000.