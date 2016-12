A 36-year-old man from Eastbourne, arrested on suspicion of a sexual offence against a child under 18 and malicious communications, was called back to the police station this week.

A police spokesperson said the man answered bail on December 19 and was re-interviewed.

He has been rebailed until March 13 when he is expected to find out whether or not he will be charged.

He was arrested earlier this year after a complaint was made.