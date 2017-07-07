Latest Eastbourne court results

June 7:

Maria Andrade, 77, of The Rising, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to causing £160 damage to two tyres and bodywork of a Volkswagen Passat. The offence took place at Eastbourne on April 13. She was given a one year conditional discharge and ordered to pay £160 compensation.

Stanley Forrest, 41, of Seaside Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to stealing a charity box, belonging to JP Project, from Terminus Road, Eastbourne, on May 14. The court made a community order with an alcohol treatment requirement and ordered him to pay £42.50 in compensation.

Amy Furminger, 28, of Larkspur Drive, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to racially aggravated assault by beating. The offence took place at Eastbourne on February 28. The court made a community order with an alcohol treatment requirement and ordered her to pay £50 compensation.

Ben Harris, 26, of Windlesham Road, Brighton, pleaded guilty to driving a Peugeot vehicle on Silverdale Road, Eastbourne, on May 20, while more than twice over the drink drive limit.

He gave a breath alcohol reading of 89 micrograms. The legal limit is 35 micrograms. He was fined £120 and banned from driving for 18 months.

Jacek Majchrzak, 30, of Brodrick Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle on Susans Road, Eastbourne, on May 20, while nearly three times over the drink drive limit.

He gave a breath alcohol reading of 101 micrograms. The legal limit is 35 micrograms.

The court made a community order with a requirement of 100 hours of unpaid work and banned him from driving for two years.

Shane Pickersgill, 24, of Avondale Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to stealing a Nike hooded top and Adidas tracksuit bottoms, worth £64.98, from T J Hughes, Terminus Road, Eastbourne, on May 23. He also pleaded guilty to stealing alcohol, worth £17.37, from Co-op in Eastbourne on May 18.

The court made a community order with an alcohol treatment requirement and a requirement of 80 hours of unpaid work.

Jeffrey McCarthy, 28, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour and to assault by beating.

The offences took place at Eastbourne District General Hospital on May 22. He was fined 340 and ordered to pay £50 in compensation.

Troy McCaffery, 19, of Chestnut Close, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to being in possession of a quantity of cannabis. The offence took place at Eastbourne on April 3. He was fined £100.

Christopher Zammit, 27, of Roseveare Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to failing to comply with light signals at a level crossing while driving a BMW at Station Approach, Hampden Park Railway Station on November 29 last year. He was fined £80 and his driving record endorsed with three penalty points.

Grant Openshaw, 36, of Manor Road, Swanscombe, Kent, pleaded guilty to driving dangerously on Eastbourne Road, Seaford, on March 6 and to failing to stop following an accident in which damage was caused to another vehicle.

He also pleaded guilty to driving with no insurance and failing to provide a breath specimen when required to do so under the Road Traffic Act 1988. He was committed to Lewes Crown Court for sentencing.

June 8:

Andrew Head, 55, of Frenchgate Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman by beating at Eastbourne on April 13 and to common assault at Eastbourne on May 1.

He also admitted being in breach of a two-year conditional discharge, made by an earlier court, for an offence of assault.

The court made a community order with a requirement of 100 hours of unpaid work.

June 14:

Glenn Day, 45, of High Street, Old Town, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to driving a Mercedes vehicle on East Dean Road, East Dean, on May 29, while over the drink drive limit.

He gave a breath alcohol reading of 65 micrograms. The legal limit is 35 micrograms. He was fined £300 and banned from driving for 18 months.

June 16:

Alan Hollis, 38, of Ash Close, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to using racially aggravated threatening behaviour. The offence took place at Boots, in the Arndale Centre, Eastbourne, on May 2.

He was found guilty of assault by beating, which took place at Boots on the same date. The offences put him in breach of a suspended prison sentence, made by an earlier court, for offences of driving while disqualified, assaulting a police officer, battery and causing actual bodily harm. He was sentenced to 26 weeks in prison.

June 19:

Robert McPhee, 31, of St Aubyns Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman by beating her. The offence took place at the Co-op in Albert Parade, Eastbourne, on April 22. He was found guilty of racially aggravated threatening behaviour, which took place at Eastbourne on April 25.

He pleaded guilty to stealing food worth £14.24, from Tesco at Eastbourne on February 20 and to two charges of assaulting a police officer at Eastbourne on the same date.

He pleaded guilty to stealing groceries, of an unknown value, from Co-op, at Eastbourne, on March 16 and stealing an Easter egg from Tesco, at Eastbourne, on March 1.

He pleaded guilty to assault by beating, at Eastbourne, on March 16. He was sentenced to 13 weeks in prison, suspended for one year. The court made a community sentence with an alcohol treatment requirement and a drug rehabilitation requirement.