Latest Eastbourne court results

Jose Graca, 28, of Erica Close, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to riding a cycle dangerously on a footpath. The offence took place at Seaside Road, Eastbourne, on August 12. He was fined £50 and ordered to pay £500 compensation.

Alan Gray, 37, of Parkfield Avenue, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to being in possession of heroin and crack cocaine. The offences took place at Eastbourne on April 18. He was fined a total of £240.

Penelope Message, 46, of Milton Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to driving an Audi car on the A27 at Berwick, on October 6 while more than three times over the drink drive limit. She gave a breath alcohol reading of 105 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35mg. The court made a community order with an alcohol treatment requirement and a requirement of 100 hours of unpaid work. She was banned from driving for 26 months.

Joseph Scott, 33, of Croxden Way, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to stealing two Rockaware wrist watches, worth £79.98 from T K Maxx at the Crumbles, Pevensey Road, Eastbourne, on September 29. The court made a community order with a drug rehabilitation requirement.

Damon Franco, 19, of Union Grove, London, pleaded guilty to driving Volkwagen vehicle that he knew was taken without the owner’s consent. He also pleaded guilty to driving without insurance or a licence. The offences took place at Southern Road, Eastbourne on September 5. He also pleaded guilty to driving off without paying for £33.02 of diesel fuel at Selmeston on September 6. The court made a community order with a requirement of 120 hours of unpaid work. He was fined £200 for the insurance offence and ordered to pay £33.02 compensation.

Omar John, 19, of Wandsworth, London, pleaded guilty to driving with no insurance and driving with no licence. The offences took place at Derwent Road, Eastbourne, on August 25. He was fined £300.

Steven Mason, 40, of Langney Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to attempting to steal items from a car. The offence took place at Latimer Road, Eastbourne on December 8 last year. He was given a 12 month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £200 in compensation.

Jacqueline Tate, 50, of Farmlands Close, Polegate, pleaded guilty to two charges of theft. The offences took place at The Grove, Willingdon, on July 29 and August 5 when she stole £20 on each occasion. The court made a community order with a requirement of 80 hours of unpaid work and ordered her to pay £40 compensation.

Stephen Tye, 48, of Mountfield Road, Hampden Park, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to damaging property belonging to another. The offence took polace at Mountfield Road on September 24. he was ordered to pay £100 compensation.