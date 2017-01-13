Last chance to bag a bargain at popular shop

One of Eastbourne’s most popular town centre independent shops is to close tomorrow (January 14).

Banana Tree on the corner of Terminus Road and Grove Road has been open for 26 years.

Business owner Lucy Rigby started in the Enterprise centre in 1990 before moving to the little Chelsea spot which she has occupied for the past 16 years.

The shop is a lifestyle store selling homeware and interior items, as well as gifts and fashion. It is open today (Friday), and tomorrow will be its final day of trading - the shop will close its doors for the final time at 5.30pm.

Lucy said, “I would like to thank all our lovely customers because they have all been so wonderful since we announced we were going. The warmth they have shown us has been very humbling.”

She explained she had taken the decision to move on and added, “Times change and I want to try something different.

“I have decided to go out with a bang. The time is right and it is completely my choice to shut.”

Discounts on all products continue at the popular gift shop and boutique.