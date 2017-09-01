Lap dance club approved for Eastbourne town centre

Plans to open an exotic dancing and cabaret club in Eastbourne town centre have been welcomed by planners.

A bid to create the new self-contained club with a restaurant at 2a-2b Pevensey Road, which is currently being refurbished, was approved this week by Eastbourne council.

Those behind the plan at F Forte Developments Ltd hope the club will open in October and will operate between 10pm-4am Mondays to Saturdays and 10pm until 3am Sundays and Bank Holidays.

A council spokesperson said, “The self-contained unit would have a stage, seating area, tables, two lounges, a bar, toilets and a kitchen as well as changing rooms and facilities for staff.

“The property is in the ‘late night’ zone of the town centre and the proposed use is considered to be supporting the night time economy.

“It is likely to add diversity to the night time economy offering and support the vitality of the town centre.”

No objections were raised to the plans.