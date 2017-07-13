Knife wielding robber strikes at St Leonards shop

A knife wielding robber stole hundreds of pounds from a convenience store in St Leonards on Monday night.

Police say that shortly before 10pm on Monday (July 10) two members of staff and a customer at the One Stop shop in Blackman Avenue were confronted by a man wielding a large knife who demanded cash from a safe.

After being handed several hundreds of pounds in a plastic bag, the robber made off along Blackman Avenue in a southerly direction towards Ironlatch Avenue. No one was hurt.

The suspect is white, slim, in his mid-20s, 5’10” and was wearing glasses with small rectangular lenses.

He was dressed in a black zip-up hooded coat or jacket with the hood up and his face hidden so only his eyes and nose were visible. He was also wearing dark trousers.

Anyone who noticed anything suspicious around the shop or along Blackman Avenue on Monday evening, or who may have other information that could help detectives investigating the incident, is asked to email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk, report details online or phone 101, quoting serial 1666 of 10/07.

Alternatively they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or by visiting its website.