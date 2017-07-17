Kids to take over Eastbourne Bandstand this summer

Children will be taking over Eastbourne Bandstand on Tuesdays this summer as the weekly Kids’ Party Nights return.

Starting on Tuesday, July 25, the weekly parties will see the bandstand transformed into an outdoor disco with a live band, DJ, face-painting and bubble machine.

Margaret Bannister, borough councillor for Tourism and Entreprise, said, “These evenings are a superb way to introduce younger music fans to the bandstand, and really bring that holiday atmosphere once school’s out.

“The kids won’t want the summer holidays to end.”

Parties will alternate between disco nights and live band nights each week, with DJ Oli playing chart hits or the four-piece party band ‘AKA’ performing pop favourites, led by singer Mel Hayes.

Parents can come along to show off their moves on the dance floor or leave the kids to it and have a drink at the bar.

Leo the lifeguard will be joining in the fun each week, leading the conga around the bandstand.

Youngsters can also enjoy a princess or superhero makeover with weekly free face-painting.

The parties run every Tuesday from 7.30pm until 8.30pm with doors opening at 7pm.

Disco nights with DJ Ollie will be on July 25 and August 8 and 22 while the live band will perform on August 1, 15 and 29.

Tickets cost £5 per child and £4 per adult if booked in advance, or £6 and £5 on the door.

To book call 01323 410611, visit the bandstand’s seafront office or book online at www.eastbournebandstand.co.uk