Kickstart 2017 with new sports

Kickstart the New Year with kickboxing or spinning at Sport Eastbourne as people of all ages and abilities are invited to try their hand at something new in 2017.

With a jam packed open day on January 7 at Hampden Park Sports Centre, the first Saturday in the New Year could be the opportunity to discover a hidden talent or a new hobby, completely free of charge.

From NERF battles to bouncy castles and a visit from a Disney princess, there is plenty to keep the children occupied while parents and even grandparents can enjoy free tasters of the classes and activities on offer at Sport Eastbourne. The first 500 guests will take home a goody bag and perhaps a new hobby.

With three local sport centres including Cavendish, Shinewater and Hampden Park as well as a Sports Park fully equipped with a state of the art athletics track, 3G football pitches and an LTA accredited tennis centre, there are all the facilities required to reach ultimate fitness.

Among the many activities to try at the open day, taster sessions in Spin will be running in the morning with the opportunity to work out to pumping music and an impressive light show.

The popular Bikeability class will also be open to try, with whizzability bikes for little ones to get in on the action.

For those who thrive at a challenge, competitions will take place all morning including fitness challenges for all ages and football tournaments on the 3G pitch.

Cllr Margaret Bannister, Eastbourne Borough Council lead cabinet member for tourism and enterprise, said, “We are very lucky to have such brilliant sports facilities on our doorstep and with Eastbourne’s very own Johanna Konta being one of the top ten tennis players in the world, there are definitely more world class athletes waiting to be discovered in Eastbourne.”

“The New Year is the perfect opportunity to set yourself new challenges and with the free open day offering a taster of everything from trampolining to martial arts, you’re bound to find a hidden talent.”

The open day will be hosted at Hampden Park Sports Centre on Saturday 7 January from 9am – 1pm. Visit www.SportEastbourne.com or call 01323 509859.