Kick-start 2017 and sign up now for Cancer Research’s Race For Life

Eastbourne women are being encouraged to kick-start their New Year by signing up to Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life.

January is a great time to embark upon a new challenge and the charity is urging women of all ages, shapes and sizes to enter Race for Life 5k or 10k events at Eastbourne Sports Park on Sunday 18 June.

By signing up to Race for Life right now, women in Eastbourne will be playing their part in beating cancer.

There’s no better time for ladies in the South East to pull on their trainers, get a little more active and join like-minded women committed to the cause. Money raised will help Cancer Research UK scientists find new ways to save more lives.

Jenny Ainsworth, Cancer Research UK’s Eastbourne event manager, said, “Signing up to take part in Race for Life is a great way for women to set themselves a new and exciting challenge for 2017.

“Race for Life events are non-competitive and participants can choose to walk, jog or run around the course. Whether they plan to amble with friends or sprint to the finish line, every step they take will help to bring forward the day when all cancers are cured.

“Every day, 130 are diagnosed with cancer in the South East That’s why we’re calling on women in Eastbourne to make 2017 a year to remember. Together, we can stop this devastating disease in its tracks.”

One in two people in the UK will be diagnosed with cancer at some stage in their lives, but the good news is more people are surviving the disease now than ever before. Survival rates have doubled since the early 1970s and Cancer Research UK’s work has been at the heart of that progress. Race for Life, in partnership with Tesco, is an inspiring women-only series of 5k, 10k, Pretty Muddy, Marathon and Hiking events which raise millions of pounds every year to help beat cancer sooner by funding life-saving research.

Jenny added, “Pledging to take part is a great motivation for women to pull on their leggings, limber up and kick-start the New Year by showing cancer they mean business. Our aim is that one day everyone will beat this devastating disease and the more research we fund, the sooner that day will come.”

To enter Race for Life today visit raceforlife.org or call 0300 123 0770.