Just two days left to win a car

There are just two more days for you to win a brand new car for Christmas by taking part in this year’s charity event at the Eastbourne Arndale Centre.

The winning ticket for a brand new £7,000 Suzuki Celerio will be drawn on Christmas Eve and there are also ten £25 Marks & Spencer gift vouchers to be won too.

The final two charities in the Arndale Centre will be Cancer Research UK today and the Rotary Club of Eastbourne AM tomorrow.

Every day from the start of the event last month, a different charity has been in the Centre selling tickets for just £1 with every penny going directly to that charity’s worthy cause.

Eastbourne Arndale Centre Manager Bill Plumridge said, “If you haven’t already bought a ticket for Win A Car then make sure you don’t miss out. We’ll be drawing the winning ticket tomorrow and it could be you.”

The event is now in its 17th year and has raised a staggering £291,000 for local charities since it was started in 2000.