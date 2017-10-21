Jewellers shine at prestigious award ceremony

An Eastbourne jewellers has picked up two prestigious awards this summer, winning acclaim from both the industry and the local business community.

WE Clark & Son Jewellers in Langney Road was recently voted Fine Jewellery Retailer of the year at the Professional Jeweller Awards, and the fourth generation family-owned business was also awarded Independent Retailer of the year at the Lewes Business District Awards, as well as being included in the Hot 100 most influential business people in the jewellery trade, and one of the 100 Most Inspiring Independents in the United Kingdom.

On this year’s achievements managing director David Clark said, “It is very exciting to have won these awards, which I feel goes to show we are providing the best service and jewellery collections in the UK.

“For many years we have been offering very high quality jewellery backed up with a high level of service, and we constantly receive compliments from our customers about how happy they are.

“It means a lot to me and to my father who is the chairman of the company.

“We could not do it without our great team, with an emphasis from us all on making sure our customers get the best service.

“Each of our team is trained to the highest levels, and hold professional diplomas or are training to receive these.”

The family-run business has established showrooms in Eastbourne and Lewes.

The core of the business is the Clark Jewellery Collection, a range of jewellery designed and made in house.

Diamonds, sapphires, rubies, emeralds and other unusual gemstones are individually hand selected to create unique pieces for the collection.

It also stocks high quality brands including, Georg Jensen, Marco Bicego, Fope, and Tissot.

Services extend to jewellery repairs care of their on-site goldsmith and a watch repair service with their own master watchmaker.