Jet ski in trouble off Cuckmere

Members of the public raised the alarm to a jet skier in trouble in the Cuckmere and Seven Sisters area at the weekend.

The Newhaven lifeboat and her volunteer crew as well as coastguards were launched at 5pm on Saturday (September 2) to reports of a distress flare in the Cuckmere area.

An RNLI spokesperson said the lifeboat made full speed to the position and quickly located the jet ski which had suffered mechanic failure, just south of the Seven Sisters.

The spokesperson said, “A yacht had kindly remained alongside the casualty until the lifeboat arrived on scene.

“The one person on the jet ski was uninjured and taken on board the main lifeboat in the calm, clear conditions. A tow was established and the casualty was safely returned to Newhaven Marina.”