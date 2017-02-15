James Bond car to star at Eastbourne’s Magnificent Motors

A car that starred in a James Bond film is set to thrill visitors at this year’s Magnificent Motors car festival.

The iconic Aston Martin DBC that Daniel Craig drove in Skyfall will appear alongside more than 600 vintage and classic cars, motorbikes and buses on the Western Lawns and Wish Tower slopes on the weekend of April 29-30.

The green lawns can expect to see everything from a DAX Cobra to a Mercury Montclair as the free family event draws in the crowds, with displays open from 11am-5pm.

Magnificent Motors is this year sponsored by A-Plan Insurance which will be showcasing the Aston Martin DB5 featured in the hit movie.

To celebrate its sponsorship of the two-day motoring festival, A-Plan will be running an exclusive competition to win a miniature replica ride-on Aston Martin for kids.

Petrolheads will be in their element as the Parade of Motors revs its way in cavalcade along the seafront each morning at 10am to kick off the festival, with a Southern Roadcraft SRV8 Cobra, MG Midget and Volkswagen Beetle as part of the spectacular line-up.

The annual Magnificent Motors festival attracts wide interest, with more than 40 car clubs travelling from Sussex and further afield for a slice of the action. The Jaguar Enthusiast Club, Aston Martin Owners Club and Classic Club are amongst the car clubs and enthusiasts attending.

There is still time for classic car owners and car clubs to enter their vehicles for the exhibition and cavalcade, with all participants given a commemorative windscreen badge from the weekend.

Eastbourne Borough Council Lead Cabinet Member for Tourism and Enterprise Cllr Margaret Bannister said, “The vintage-themed motoring festival embraces Eastbourne’s traditional Victorian charm as classic and vintage cars take to the lawns for a weekend of roaring engines.

“The jam-packed weekend is complete with a four-day Continental Market showcasing sumptuous treats and collectables; it’s a great opportunity to stroll along the beautiful promenade as the Sussex community gathers to celebrate more than a century of motoring!”

Just a short stroll from the festival, the Continental Market can be found between the Pier and the Bandstand from April 28 to May 1.

Accompanying the collection of phenomenal cars is an equally impressive entertainment line-up.

The Live Music Stage will feature everything from jazz and blues to rock and funk music with Harvey’s Hop Bar nearby for grabbing locally brewed beer and refreshments in between dancing. Among the lively line-up are: Hot Damn, Granny Magnet and Zachary Dogwood.

The festival also provides a taste of the vintage novelties that can be experienced in Eastbourne, from a bespoke chauffeur-driven ride in a 1920s Rolls Royce with the Vintage Motoring Co, to art deco music venues and hotels.