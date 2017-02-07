Is your local gym fit to be in the 2017 final?

We all know regular exercise is the surest path to a longer, healthier and happier life.
And whatever your fitness goals, from Aquasize to Zumba, kickboxing to yoga, there’s a gym with a regime for you. A sanctuary where you can switch off your phone, forget your worries and get your brain and body buzzing with positive energy.
So what makes the ideal gym? Helpful, competent, qualified staff? Clean, modern and well-maintained equipment? Obviously reasonable prices and a sensible payment plan. And of course not too far away so you keep going back.
So, tell us who’s fit for our final top ten.
To vote, pick up a copy of the Eastbourne Herald from Friday (February 10) and follow the instructions.
Closing date for votes is 10am on Friday, February 24, 2017.
Please note, we can’t accept any photocopied or defaced coupons; coupons delivered by hand or those received after the closing date.
Your shortlist
01 - Asterix Fitness Centre, Seaside Rd, Eastbourne
02 - Banatyne Health Club, Edward Rd, Eastbourne
03 - BNTN Fitcamp, Station Parade, Eastbourne
04 - Canton Martial Arts, Willowfield Rd, Eastbourne
05 - Cavendish Sports Centre, Eldon Rd, Eastbourne
06 - City Gym, Furness Rd, Eastbourne
07 - Complete Martial Arts Schools, All Souls Church Hall, Wellesley Rd, Eastbourne
08 - Downs Leisure Centre, Sutton Rd, Seaford
09 - Eastbourne Boxing Club, Commercial Mews North, Commercial Rd, Eastbourne
10 - Energie Fitness For Women, Grove Rd, Eastbourne
11 - First Generation MMA, Leslie St, Eastbourne
12 - Fit Factory, European House, Hackhurst Lane, Lower Dicker
13 - Full Range Fitness, Chaucer Business Park, Dittons Rd, Polegate
14 - Genetics Gymnasium, Green St, Eastbourne
15 - GL Fitness, Apex Enterprise Park, Apex Way, Hailsham
16 - Hailsham Leisure Centre, Vicarage Lane, Hailsham
17 - Hampden Park Sports Centre, Broderick Rd, Eastbourne
18 - Hayastan Boxing Club, Sports & Social Club, Kings Drive, Eastbourne
19 - Kicks Eastbourne, Cornfield Lane, Eastbourne
20 - Performance Fitness, Maple Rd, Eastbourne
21 - Phoenix Boxing Club, Langney Rd, Eastbourne
22 - Shinewater Sports & Community Centre, Milfoil Drive, Eastbourne
23 - Sovereign Centre, Royal Parade, Eastbourne
24 - The David Lloyd Centre, Broadwater Way. Eastbourne
25 - The Fitness Rooms, The Warehouse, Maple Rd, Eastbourne
26 - We Push Ducks Gym, Pevensey Rd, Eastbourne
27 - White Crane Martial Arts, Greenfield Methodist Church, Greenfield Rd, Eastbourne
28 - University of Brighton Sports Centre, Denton Road, Eastbourne
29 - The Martial Arts Centre 24 Longstone Rd, Eastbourne
