Is your local gym fit to be in the 2017 final?

Your shortlist

01 - Asterix Fitness Centre, Seaside Rd, Eastbourne

02 - Banatyne Health Club, Edward Rd, Eastbourne

03 - BNTN Fitcamp, Station Parade, Eastbourne

04 - Canton Martial Arts, Willowfield Rd, Eastbourne

05 - Cavendish Sports Centre, Eldon Rd, Eastbourne

06 - City Gym, Furness Rd, Eastbourne

07 - Complete Martial Arts Schools, All Souls Church Hall, Wellesley Rd, Eastbourne

08 - Downs Leisure Centre, Sutton Rd, Seaford

09 - Eastbourne Boxing Club, Commercial Mews North, Commercial Rd, Eastbourne

10 - Energie Fitness For Women, Grove Rd, Eastbourne

11 - First Generation MMA, Leslie St, Eastbourne

12 - Fit Factory, European House, Hackhurst Lane, Lower Dicker

13 - Full Range Fitness, Chaucer Business Park, Dittons Rd, Polegate

14 - Genetics Gymnasium, Green St, Eastbourne

15 - GL Fitness, Apex Enterprise Park, Apex Way, Hailsham

16 - Hailsham Leisure Centre, Vicarage Lane, Hailsham

17 - Hampden Park Sports Centre, Broderick Rd, Eastbourne

18 - Hayastan Boxing Club, Sports & Social Club, Kings Drive, Eastbourne

19 - Kicks Eastbourne, Cornfield Lane, Eastbourne

20 - Performance Fitness, Maple Rd, Eastbourne

21 - Phoenix Boxing Club, Langney Rd, Eastbourne

22 - Shinewater Sports & Community Centre, Milfoil Drive, Eastbourne

23 - Sovereign Centre, Royal Parade, Eastbourne

24 - The David Lloyd Centre, Broadwater Way. Eastbourne

25 - The Fitness Rooms, The Warehouse, Maple Rd, Eastbourne

26 - We Push Ducks Gym, Pevensey Rd, Eastbourne

27 - White Crane Martial Arts, Greenfield Methodist Church, Greenfield Rd, Eastbourne

28 - University of Brighton Sports Centre, Denton Road, Eastbourne

29 - The Martial Arts Centre 24 Longstone Rd, Eastbourne