Investigation launched after major Hailsham blaze

Police are calling for witnesses after a fire caused major destruction in Hailsham overnight.

Emergency services were alerted to the blaze, at a building on Diplocks Industrial Estate, shortly before 10pm on Tuesday, but it took six fire engines, an aerial ladder platform, and multiple crews until late this morning (Wednesday) to extinguish the flames.

According to police the cause of the incident remains unexplained at this stage.

This, says East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (ESFRS), is because the two storey building has been too badly damaged in the fire, along with a large amount of wood stored on site.

A spokesperson said: “Due to the damage at the scene, it may take some considerable time before the cause is known.”

There are no reports of injuries.

Sussex Police is investigating in liaison with East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service, and anyone with any information is asked to report it online at www.sussex.police.uk/contact-us/response-to-appeal/ or call 101 quoting serial 1507 of 15/08.

Photo by Chris Cyster