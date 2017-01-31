Introducing the Brighton and Hove Motor Show

Preparations are now under way for the exciting and brand new Brighton and Hove Motor Show, taking place this summer at the American Express Community Stadium in Brighton, after more than 10 years of absence.

It is planned to be a new annual event and admission is completely free via pre-registration for tickets via their website.

The show will have something for everyone on offer, spread out on more than 13,000 square meters of both internal and external space. The venue will be organised into a host of themed 'zones', including a nostalgic classic car zone, a test drive zone, a vehicle leasing zone and even a Go-Karting zone, with a full bespoke karting track built specially for the show by QLeisure. Both adults and children will be able to test their karting skills and even win some exciting prizes.

Visitors will be have the opportunity to test drive some of the newest models of motor vehicle and will also be able to purchase cars on the day.

The innovation zone will showcase some of the newest and most exciting technological features and designs, offering guests a look into the future of motoring.

There will even be a car care zone, offering everything from dent removal to paint work and specialists on hand providing information on the best ways to care for your vehicle.

However it's not just all about cars. There will be an entire section dedicated to two wheel, at the motorcycle zone, while a family zone will provide a central hub for the show, with fun activities including a bouncy castle, ice cream van and active driving simulator games.

The event will have multiple exhibitors, including Chandlers BMW, Porsche Centre Mid-Sussex and Rivervale Car Leasing, just to name a few. There will plenty of food and drink options, from an on-site restaurant offering a pre-booked dinner service, the football club café Bicks Bar and multiple individual kiosks dotted around the show selling quick and tasty food.

The show is being held at the American Express Community Stadium, Village Way, Brighton, BN1 9BL, from 10am to 5pm on Saturday 10th June, and 11am to 4pm on Sunday 11th June 2017.

To book your free ticket, please visit http://www.brightonandhovemotorshow.com/register.

For more information about the show, please visit http://www.brightonandhovemotorshow.com. Search Brighton and Hove Motor Show on Facebook or follow @BTNMotorShow on Twitter

If you would like to inquire how you can get involved please contact info@brightonandhovemotorshow.com