International award at Ratton

Ratton School has been awarded the British Council’s prestigious International School Award.

This is the fifth time Ratton has received this award. The International School Award celebrates the achievements of schools that do exceptional work in international education. Fostering an international dimension in the curriculum is at the heart of the British Council’s work with schools, so that young people gain the cultural understanding and skills they need for life work in today’s world.

Ratton’s international work includes the well-established European Day of Languages, hosting two Erasmus Polish teachers who have set up a link with the Geography department, Skyping partner schools in Germany, France, Kazakstan and Miami, visits by students and teachers from China and Holland and a response to the migrant crisis in Calais.

Cathy Dean, international coordinator at Ratton, said, “We are delighted to have been reaccredited with the International School Award for the fifth time which recognises all the hard work which has been done to bring the international dimension into the classroom. It has given our students an insight into different cultures and countries, preparing them for life in a global society and we will continue to develop the international dimension across the curriculum.”

Sir Ciarán Devane, CEO of the British Council, added, ‘The school’s fantastic international work has rightfully earned it this prestigious award.

“The International School Award is a great chance for schools to demonstrate the important work they’re doing to bring the world into their classrooms. Embedding an international dimension in children’s education ensures that they are truly global citizens and helps prepare them for successful lives and careers in an increasingly global economy.”