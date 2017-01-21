Inspirational mum’s coastal charity walk

An inspirational fundraiser will be passing through Eastbourne next week on her walk around the coast of Great Britain in memory of her daughter.

Natalia Spencer has nearly completed her Walk of Love. The 41-year-old, from Cheltenham, took on the 6,000 mile journey to support The Grand Appeal, the Bristol Children’s Hospital charity, after her daughter, Elizabeth, five, passed away last year.

Elizabeth fell ill with a relatively common virus which triggered a rare autoimmune condition. After 18 days on life support, she passed away on December 10,2015.

Elizabeth loved the seaside and Natalia realised she felt much closer to her daughter at the coast. Just six weeks later, on February 14 Natalia set off from Durdle Door in Dorset, the last beach she and Elizabeth visited together.

Since then she has walked more than 6,000 miles around the whole British coastline and is on track to finish back at Durdle Door on February 7. Natalia will be walking from Bexhill to Beachy Head on January 24.

Her extraordinary efforts have seen her raise more than her £100,000 fundraising target.

You can follow her journey at www.elizabethsfootprint.com or on Facebook by searching Elizabeth’s Footprint. To donate: www.justgiving.com/Natalia-Spencer