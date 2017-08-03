Independent Eastbourne nursing home rated as ‘Good’

A nursing home in Hailsham has been rated ‘Good’ in all services after a Care Quality Commission assessment earlier this year.

Woodside Hall Nursing Home on Polegate Road in Hailsham had an unannounced inspection in May and has since received the overall rating of ‘Good’.

Company director Sharon Lloyd said, “Directors, staff and residents are extremely proud of the home.”

The Care Quality Commission rates care homes on five criteria: Safety, effectiveness, care, responsiveness and leadership. Woodside Hall was rated ‘Good’ for each category.

The report said staff knew each person well and understood how to meet their needs, communicating effectively with people and treating them with kindness and respect.

One resident interviewed during the inspection said, “The staff are excellent, they answer bells quickly, there are alarms everywhere, I have one next to me at all times, by my bedside and in the bathroom, no risks are taken.”

A relative who spoke to inspectors said, “Everything is spot on, it’s always clean and well-looked after, the care is really good.”

Mrs Lloyd said the independent nursing home employs a team of 60 staff who are committed to the care and wellbeing of residents.

The home’s management team is now recruiting new care staff and nurses to join Woodside Hall, Mrs Lloyd said.

The Care Quality Commission’s report also said the management team were open and transparent in their approach and placed emphasis on continuous improvement of the service.

Woodside Hall offers nursing and respite care and Mrs Lloyd said it is the only independently run nursing home left in Hailsham.

She said, “Woodside Hall is the only home managed by our company. This allows us to commit fully to the wellbeing of our residents.”