Ice skating and roller skating plan for Eastbourne seafront

Roller skating and ice skating could be introduced on the seafront if the controversial owner of Eastbourne Pier gets his way.

Sheikh Abid Gulzar says he has met with Eastbourne council bosses to discuss the idea and is interested on buying land on either side of the seafront landmark so his plan can become a reality.

Mr Gulzar believes more attractions are needed along Eastbourne seafront to attract more visitors prepared to stay in the resort rather than just come for the day.

He said, “I have put together a business plan to have both ice and roller skating.

“To do this I would need to purchase some land on the beach, to the left and right of the pier, and that is why I have been talking with council leader David Tutt.

“It would be fantastic for the seafront.

“I’ve done the maths - the figures add up and I would like to do this as soon as possible once I hopefully have the permission to do so.

“It would, I am sure, prove very popular with both locals and holidaymakers.”

Mr Gulzar said he fears too many visitors are day trippers rather than staying in hotels and guesthouses.

“We all know that Eastbourne is a lovely place,” he said.

“We all love our town.

“But hand on heart we need to be attracting more people into the town.

“Take a look at the seafront and then compare it to other seaside resorts.

“Do we have as much to offer visitors?

“Could we be doing more to attract more visitors?

“Should there be more along the seafront to bring them here?

“The answer to those questions I think is yes.

“The seafront is beautiful yes, but I am firmly of the opinion that we need more activities to bring people into the town on a more regular basis - not just for Airbourne and the tennis.

“I have also met with the borough council’s head of tourism and he accepted the need for new ideas.

“I have the ideas and I am prepared to take the financial risk with them.”

Mr Gulzar estimates the rinks would cost at the most £100,000.

“Why wait for tomorrow when we can do it today?

“I am waiting for a green light - and I am hoping it will be soon.”