Ian Gow 2016 public speaking competition launched

Eastbourne and Willingdon MP Caroline Ansell has today (Tuesday) launched the second annual Ian Gow Cup public speaking competition for the town’s schools.

All seven secondary schools in the constituency have been invited to take part in the competition in memory of local MP Ian Gow who was murdered by the IRA in 1990.

The event on October 20 at the Winter Garden will be sponsored by Eastbourne solicitors Gaby Hardwicke.

“I’m thrilled we are again launching the Ian Gow Cup and I’m looking forward to again hearing a superb standard of public speaking from pupils,” said Mrs Ansell.

“I’m also delighted Gaby Hardwicke Solicitors will sponsor this event again. Public speaking is a vitally important skill and allowing pupils to hone that skill in such a wonderful competition.

“Ian was a brilliant public speaker and I hope this competition will encourage others to follow in his footsteps in the years to come.”

Ian Gow’s widow, Dame Jane Whitely, who will be guest of honour at the event, said, “I am very much looking forward to the Ian Gow Public Speaking Competition. It will be a great honour to present certificates and prizes to the winning teams.”