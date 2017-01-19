Hunt for fattest dog to star in TV show

A TV show is looking for the fattest dog in the area to star in a programme where experts will help it lose weight.

Leon Towers, who runs a luxurious dog hotel and fitness centre, wants to help obese canines shed the pounds in his upcoming ITV show.

He has fixed his search on Seaford – which has the sixth highest amount of obese dogs in the UK, with 43 per cent over a healthy weight, according to a recent study by Pets at Home.

A qualified canine hydrotherapist and nutritionist, Leon promises in eight weeks the chosen dog will be feeling and looking better than ever.

He said, “A terrier called Alfie was brought into the centre one Wednesday. He was 20 kilos and being put to sleep on the Friday.

“This was only because he needed surgery on both knees, and, due to his weight, he would never recover because he couldn’t even walk!

“I begged the owner to leave him with me for six weeks and I would transform Alfie into a new dog.

“After weeks of intensive three time a day hydrotherapy in my ten metre pool, Alfie sprung out of the centre weighing just 10.5 kilos!

“This brings me to my new campaign: I’m looking for the UK’s biggest dog.

“Once chosen, I will look after the dog for eight weeks. I promise, and guarantee, it will lose at least half of its body fat in that time.

“New year, new you, new dog!”

To apply, email the name, breed, and story behind your dog’s excess weight to info@houseofhugo.com

For more information about the dog hotel, visit www.houseofhugo.com