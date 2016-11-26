Hughton hails a big win

Albion manager Chris Hughton hailed a big win after his side fought back from a goal down to beat Fulham 2-1 this afternoon.

Goals from Sam Baldock and Glenn Murray took the Seagulls to an 11th win of the season as they closed the gap on Championship leaders Newcastle, who lost 1-0 at home to Blackburn, to two points.

Hughton said: "It's a big win, more so because it wasn't one of our better performances. They were better than us in the first half, we afforded them too much room and we didn't keep the ball well enough.

"We were probably grateful for half-time coming but I always felt the second half would be different - whether we could get the goals, you never know."

Albion closed the gap on leaders Newcastle to two points and remain four points ahead of third-placed Reading. Hughton said: "It's unexpected for Newcastle to lose but this is the Championship. Any of us on good runs can lose a game and this is a game we could have lost but the team that's closest to Newcastle at the end of the season will have a great chance of getting promotion."

Fulham head coach Slavisa Jokanovic said: "We played very well in the first half and created lots of chances but they punished us very hard in the second half.

"We didn't find the end product, didn't put the ball in the net and gave away two very cheap goals and paid a hard price."

