Huge mystery sea creature washes up on Pevensey beach

A large dead sea creature has washed up on a Pevensey beach.

The unidentified carcass, which may be the remains of a humpback whale, was spotted by Jez Asfour at Normans Bay today (Friday, October 7).

Jez, who lives nearby, was walking his dog when he sighted the 30ft creature floating in the waves parallel to the train station. It is currently moving west towards Pevensey in the tide.

The British Divers Marine Life Rescue (BDMLR) and Cetacean Strandings Investigation Programme have been informed.

Photograph by Jez Asfour.

