House of Commons tours

Eastbourne MP Caroline Ansell showed 45 local people around the House of Commons on Monday (October 10) when they signed up for her bus tour to Westminster.

It is the second time the trip has been arranged and Mrs Ansell led her constituents through the voting lobby and into the chamber, pointing out her place.

She told the people on the tour about the big moments of the last year and answering questions about parliamentary protocol.

She then joined the group for a light lunch before her staff conducted a further tour of the House of Lords and Central Lobby.

Mrs Ansell said, “This was another great chance for local people to come to Westminster and see where and how our democracy works.

“I have been delighted by the response to this new initiative and the very many people who want to come up and have a tour.

“To be able to talk about what I do with those I represent is an important part of the job and I very much enjoy it.”

This is the second trip Mrs Ansell has done and she is keen to take more constituents up to London.

The price of the trip is £20 and includes a return coach journey and a light lunch.

Mrs Ansell is keen to stress she makes no profit from the tours.

Eastbourne or Willingdon constituents can find out more or make a booking by calling the MP’s office on 01323 409000 or emailing caroline.ansell.mp@parliament.uk.

