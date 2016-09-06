Hourly train service returns to Seaford, says MP

Lewes MP Maria Caulfield says Southern Railway will re-instate an hourly rail service to Seaford later this month.

Ms Caulfield says the hourly service from Seaford to Brighton, which passes through Newhaven and Lewes, will be restored from September 26. She adds that the temporary timetable will be lifted altogether from October 24.

The exact dates have not been confirmed by Southern, but the rail operator says it aims to restore services "towards the end of September".

Ms Caulfield says the development follows meetings between the MP, the transport secretary Chris Grayling and the rail minister Paul Maynard in Parliament yesterday (Monday), who in-turn followed up with further discussions with Southern.

She said: "I am delighted with this news, which has been a long time coming, particularly for my constituents in Seaford & Newhaven.

“I would like to assure everyone within my constituency that I remain committed to seeing this announcement through to fruition, and will continue to monitor the service that Southern provides.

“A reliable rail service within this constituency and across the South East plays a vital role within so many areas of our day to day lives, and I mean to ensure that an incident like the one that so many of us have witnessed in recent months can never again take place.”

Following Ms Caulfield's announcement a spokesman for Southern said: "We are intending to reinstate hourly services at Seaford towards the end of September and we are working towards full restoration of the timetable towards the end of October. This is our intention which we hope to deliver on and confirm in the coming weeks.

"We have a team of people working full time on restoring services and have already brought back a third of the trains that were taken out. The remainder will follow, as we said, in the coming weeks."

