Hot air balloon flights on hold at Eastbourne festival due to poor weather

Have your say

Eastbourne’s balloon festival has had its morning balloon flights cancelled due to poor weather.

The event from 11am until 10pm today and from 11am until 5pm on Sunday, is still going ahead.

In a message on Facebook the organisers wrote: “Sorry everyone. No balloon flights this morning. Weather not good for flying.

“Fingers crossed for later today. Official opening time 11am for the Festival.”

Read more at: http://www.eastbourneherald.co.uk/news/eastbourne-s-hot-air-balloon-festival-is-almost-ready-for-take-off-1-8077372

