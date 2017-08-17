Horse cure brings relief to Hilary

A former equine stud owner who was told there was no treatment on offer for her debilitating arthritis and who suffered liver damage after 15 years of taking pain killers, has finally found relief thanks to a brand-new medical device that was originally developed for horses.

Hilary Cass, 74, a retired married mother-of-two, had to give up her beloved horse riding when a painful condition started to take over her life. Starting with her back playing up, the pain slowly spread to the rest of her joints which made her life debilitating and resulted in early retirement.

After numerous visits to the doctors she was finally diagnosed with arthritis but was told there was nothing they could do for the pain other than offering pain killers.

She therefore resorted to relying on over-the-counter anti–inflammatory drugs, which consequently caused early stage liver damage from over a decade of use.

“This was devastating news for Hilary and even more so when in March 2017, she was told she needed a knee replacement. The thought of recovery without any pain relief terrified her.

Fortunately, through Hilary’s contacts in the equine industry, a friend recommended a brand-new device called Arc4Health – a discreet, portable and easy-to-use device that works by mimicking the body’s natural electrical currents and reintroduces them from an external source.

Understanding that Microcurrent Therapy could have a profound effect on recovery in humans after the same technology had been successful in the treatment for injured horses, the company Arc Family carried out a five-year, £150,000 research and development programme that adapted the cutting-edge technology for human specific use.

It recently gained full regulatory approval for use on humans and is an EC certified Class 11a medical device, in the areas of pain management and tissue repair.

Hilary, who never thought she would get relief from her debilitating pain, was astounded at how effective the device was from the first day that she started using it.

She was able to walk and bend her knee on the first day after the knee operation and even climb a set of stairs within 24 hours, whilst others who had the same operations struggle to even get out of bed.

Just two weeks after the operation, she could discard her crutches completely, and was fully mobile again.

Hilary Said: “When my friend recommended I try Arc4Health I was obviously sceptical but decided that I had nothing to lose – it had worked on horses so why not give it a try. I cannot tell you how much it’s changed my life- it’s honestly been a miracle.

“I was constantly in pain and putting my body at more risk everyday with the medicine I was taking but now I’m using a safe method of pain relief and I am very happy. The pain took over my life and was the main reason I stopped riding my beloved horses which was very hard for me.

“I can now have a full night’s sleep; I can move around, exercise, walk my dog and do the things that I have missed out on for years.

“I am convinced I wouldn’t be as happy as I am now without Arc4Health as it has really given me my life back, without it, my life would still be severely compromised.

“I wear the unit for at least six hours each day – it’s really comfortable and easy to use.

“My son and daughter unfortunately also suffer with arthritis and they have begun using it too.

“They are astonished at how well it works and how well they now feel. I have recommended this treatment to everyone I know who is suffering as I truly believe the device is a miracle.”

For more information about the device and treatment visit www.arc4health.com.