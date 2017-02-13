Holocaust Memorial Day event

More than 100 people braved the cold weather to attend Eastbourne’s Holocaust Memorial Day (HMD) event in the Town Hall, hosted by Eastbourne’s Faiths Forum.

The event, which focused on the national HMD theme How can life go on?, proved to be a thought-provoking and moving experience for audience members as they listened to poems, prayers, presentations and accounts read out by members of Eastbourne’s Faiths Forum and others.

The event was opened by the Mayor of Eastbourne, Cllr Pat Hearn, who said, “We should support genocide survivors and anybody else who has been a victim of identity-based hate, in the hope their recovery will be made that little bit easier and to ensure their life can go on.”

Part of the evening was also dedicated to the current refugee crisis. Eastbourne’s MP Caroline Ansell and Anna Reid, Chair of Networx - a local ecumenical group supporting Syrian refugees, spoke at the event.