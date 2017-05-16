Hollywood actor in Eastbourne

A Hollywood movie star was in Eastbourne recently to collect his prized car which had been repaired by a local restoration company.

Star Trek and X-Men actor Sir Patrick Stewart collected his treasured Jaguar XJS which had been restored by engineers at Jaguar specialist Xj Restorations Ltd in Birch Close.

SUS-170516-102217001

Sir Patrick bought the British Racing Green V12 XJS convertible almost new in California while he was living there in 1989.

Since then he has covered thousands of miles in the car and agreed for it to be restored at Xj Restorations.

Business owner Keith Parrington said, “He came into us last Tuesday to collect the car.

“Having covered almost 80,000 miles in the car, a bond was formed that saw the car come back to the UK in 2004 when Sir Patrick made the UK his base once more.

Sir Patrick Stewart SUS-170516-102240001

“It has been kept in storage for most of its time in the UK and Sir Patrick entrusted us as specialists, following a recommendation from Jaguar Cars, to fully recommission and overhaul the car.

“A full rebuild of suspension and brakes was carried out, along with rectification of any damage to the bodywork, and a full respray.”

Mr Parrington said Sir Patrick arrived in Eastbourne by train on Tuesday and spent four hours chatting with staff owners Keith and Michelle and their three sons.

Mr Parrington, an active member of the Jaguar Enthusiasts Club and paint and bodywork coordinator for the club since 2010, said the car will be kept at Sir Patrick’s main residence and used when he is in the UK.