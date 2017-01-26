Historic Eastbourne family barbers moves location after 32 years

A popular barber shop, which has been part of Eastbourne for 32 years and faced closure after a bereavement, has moved.

Family-run Squires on Seaside, was forced to close on Tuesday (January 24) after owner Dee Brookshow passed away last September.

However, her daughter Theresa Hall, granddaughter Suzannah Thomas and family friend Arran White have managed to secure a new shop just five doors down from the salon and it re-opened today (Thursday).

Paula Adams, Theresa’s sister, said, “It was a very sad day when we shut the shop.

“Squires has been a part of the history of Eastbourne, but I’m sure the new Squires will continue to be an asset to the town.

“Our mum was very poorly with Multiple System Atrophy but my sister and I managed to care for her right up to when she died.

“I know it would have made her very proud to see what they are doing and what they have all achieved.

“My mum was a very positive person and always taught us that if there is a silver lining to be found then we must find it. I think she would be over the moon.”

Arran said, “The new place is exactly the same, we have just moved five doors down.

“But we have put a lot of our own ideas into it.

“We would like to thank everyone for all the support, and hopefully customers will continue to visit us.”

Photo by Jon Rigby.