Heroin and cocaine found in Eastbourne drugs bust

Police who stopped a car in Eastbourne on Friday found knives, a wooden club, £900 cash, several mobile phones and a quantity of class A drugs - some 200 wraps of heroin and cocaine - within the vehicle.

The drama unfolded in Belmore Road on Friday.

Police have just revealed details of the incident.

As result a 57-year-old man from Polegate was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of heroin, possessing an offensive weapon and possessing a knife.

A 19-year-old man from Tredegar Road, North London, was arrested on suspicion of money laundering and being concerned in the supply of heroin.

A 16-year-old girl from London was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of heroin, possession of a controlled drug and possession of an offensive weapon.

All three were released under investigation while enquiries continue, but the 19-year-old man, who in addition is a wanted person, was afterwards immediately arrested and returned to custody.

The Metropolitan Police was informed of the girl’s arrest as she had previously been circulated as a missing person and she was returned to her home address.