Herd of cows moove in on Eastbourne neighbourhood

Residents were moo-ved to find a herd of cows had made themselves at home in their front gardens.

The group of around twelve animals were spotted this morning (Friday) in Maresfield Drive, Pevensey Bay.

The herd of around 12 cows were spotted this morning in Pevensey Bay. Photo by Craig Willson

They had escaped from a nearby farm and were leisurely grazing on people’s lawns at around 6am.

Craig Willson snapped photographs of the seemingly relaxed animals, who simply stared nonchalantly at the camera as though they had always been there.

A post about the incident on the Herald Facebook page this morning received more than 400 likes in a few hours.

One reader commented, “My aunt once woke up with cow poking its head into her tent! Lovely animals...in a field!”

While another said, “At least they won’t have to cut their lawns this weekend.”