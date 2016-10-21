Herald reader captures photograph of Russian convoy off Eastbourne

The Russian warships making their way through the English Channel were clearly visible from Eastbourne today (Friday, October 21).

Herald reader Barry Southon sent in this photograph of one of the vessels, which he took with his Canon 1DX camera - which has an 800mm lens.

The image was captured from his home at South Cliff Tower. He also tried to take more on the cliffs near Birling Gap but the conditions were too misty.

Barry, a keen sailor, estimates the warships were in excess of 20 miles out at sea, but he could clearly make out planes on the giant aircraft carrier Admiral Kuznetsov.

The Russian flotilla is making its way to Syria and was shadowed by Royal Navy warships. The Ministry of Defence said it would be “man-marking the convoy every step of the way” while near UK waters.

The vessels are understood to be heading to the eastern Mediterranean.

Smoke from the warships was spotted from Eastbourne seafront at about 2.30pm.

