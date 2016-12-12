Herald Pub of the Year 2016 winner announced

It’s finally here, the votes are in and we can finally announce the winner of the Herald Pub Of The Year 2016.

Since September we have asked you to vote for who you thought should be given the coveted crown of the best pub in the area.

We wanted you to take into consideration what it was that you thought gave your favourite pub the right to be put above its rivals and gave you what you wanted.

And you did, thanks to the strength of this year’s entrants we’ve had hundreds of votes registered for the business you thought was the best pub that featured in the top 10.

But in the end there could be only one winner - The Crown & Anchor, Marine Parade, Eastbourne.

In second place came The Sussex Ox, Milton Street, Wilmington and in third place came The British Queen, The Triangle, Willingdon.

We’d like to thank all that participated and hope that they all enter again next year to see if they can win in 2017!