Helping to keep families in food

Tinned fruit, vegetables and meat are being collected by Yorkshire Building Society staff in Eastbourne to help make sure vulnerable families don’t go hungry this summer.

The Society branch, on Terminus Road, has become an official donation station for Eastbourne Foodbank, which is part of the Trussell Trust.

As well as long-life and dried food, the foodbank is also in desperate need of toiletries, including shower gel and deodorant, and basics for babies such as nappies and wipes.

Susan Coleman, manager of the Eastbourne branch of Yorkshire Building Society, said: “It is shocking that so many families in our community are forced to rely on foodbanks to put meals on the table and we wanted to do what we could to help.

“It doesn’t matter how big or small your contribution – it will all go to those who need it the most. We can’t thank people enough for their support for our appeal.”

Eastbourne Foodbank issues people facing crisis with basic food parcels designed to last for three days. To qualify, people must be referred by an approved person such as a GP, a social worker or a job centre staff member.

The foodbank, which operates at four locations around Eastbourne, issued 8,259 emergency food parcels in 2016 to people who could otherwise not afford to eat.

Howard Wardle, Director of Eastbourne Foodbank, said: “We are living in difficult times for a lot of people, food insecurity is rising but the generous people of Eastbourne continually rise to the challenge of donating food so that we can meet the need. Yorkshire Building Society’s support in collecting donated food is greatly appreciated and valued.”

For more information visit www.eastbourne.foodbank.org.uk.