Help find missing Lisa in Eastbourne and Brighton

Police are concerned about the welfare of missing 35-year-old Lisa Lindsay who is believed to be in the Eastbourne or Brighton area.

She is described as white, 5’ 7” with shoulder length blonde/ginger hair which she wears in a ponytail. Lisa was last seen wearing a navy blue crew neck jumper, blue jeans or leggings and canvas pumps.

Missing persons co-ordinator Doreen Stapley said, “We just want to make sure that Lisa is ok. If you see her or know of her whereabouts then please get in touch.”

You can email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk or call 101 quoting serial 1256 of 15/12.