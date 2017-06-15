Helicopter search at Beachy Head

Emergency services including a coastguard helicopter were on scene at Beachy Head last night.

The RNLI, coastguard and police were called to the cliff after reports of ‘something’ spotted there at around 7.30pm.

Photo by Izzi Jensen

Police said officers were called to reports of a body, however it was confirmed by coastguard manager Steve Dann to be a false alarm.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said, “Police were called to reports of a body at the foot of Beachy Head, but the coastguard confirmed it was not a body and we were stood down.”