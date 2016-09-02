Helicopter in early hour search above Eastbourne

The police helicopter was called into action in the skies above Eastbourne in the early hours of this morning (Friday) in a major search.

A person was spotted at the cliff edge at Beachy Head and officers from Eastbourne were called to the beautyspot to search for the person.

The national police helicopter was also scrambled and could be seen and heard above the Meads area for more than an hour at around 2am.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said, “At about 1am on Friday, police received a report of a person walking towards the edge of Beachy Head in Eastbourne.

“The NPAS helicopter assisted in a search of the area, and a person was located at the scene.

“They were talked away from the edge and detained under the Mental Health Act.

A spokesperson for the NPAS Redhill helicopter said, “Sorry for the noise. We were searching for and located a person with Sussex Police.”

