Heartbroken Eastbourne buzzard pining for dead mate?

A buzzard spotted yesterday (Thursday) at Cross Levels Way in Eastbourne could be the heartbroken partner of a popular buzzard that recently died.

The Cross Levels Way buzzard, which sadly died in October after being hit by a car, was a fond sight for those driving by as it would always perch on its favourite fence.

Now another buzzard has taken its place – and it could be the first buzzard’s partner.

As buzzard pairs mate for life, if this is the case it is a sad sight.

When the first bird was hit, East Sussex Wildlife Rescue and Ambulance Service (WRAS) rushed to the bird’s aid, but volunteers were unable to help and it had to be put to sleep.

Trevor Weeks, operations director of WRAS, said that the wildlife charity is getting a lot of injured birds of prey at the moment, especially tawny owls.

WRAS is calling for motorists to slow down and drive more carefully at this time of the year.

Mr Weeks said that, with the darker evenings, there is always an increase in road casualties in winter, including birds of prey and deer.

Teams from WRAS have also been kept busy looking after more than 90 hedgehogs recently.

Photograph by Dave Lee.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.eastbourneherald.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at Text to display

3) Follow us on Twitter @Eastbournenews

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Eastbourne Herald - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.